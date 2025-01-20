Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
20.01.2025 17:38 Uhr
46 Leser
FieldTurf at the Surface of Mercedes-Benz Stadium & College Football Playoff National Championship

Finanznachrichten News

CALHOUN, GEORGIA / ACCESS Newswire / January 20, 2025 / The 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship is set for Monday, as college football's ultimate prize will be decided on the FieldTurf artificial turf at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The venue will host the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Ohio State Buckeyes in one of the year's most anticipated sporting events, with the former looking for its first national championship since 1988.

FieldTurf has been the preferred surface at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home to the Atlanta Falcons (NFL) and Atlanta United FC (MLS), since its opening in 2017. The venue's existing FieldTurf surface was replaced with a new FieldTurf CORE system ahead of the 2024 NFL season. The Falcons are one of 11 NFL organizations that use FieldTurf across their facilities, including seven stadium installations.

The Fighting Irish have trusted FieldTurf at Notre Dame Stadium since 2014, a venue where the team has been consistently dominant. Led by Head Coach Marcus Freeman, Notre Dame is currently riding a 13-game winning streak, including a thrilling 27-24 Orange Bowl victory against Penn State.

A Notre Dame win would make them the second consecutive national champion to use FieldTurf's artificial turf on their home field, following last year's University of Michigan title victory. The team also looks to be the first to claim a championship under the new 12-team playoff system.

The Leading Choice in College Football

FieldTurf is a long-recognized leader in delivering synthetic sports surfaces that provide an unmatched combination of performance, safety, and durability. Over 1500 NCAA athletics programs trust FieldTurf.

This reputation has helped to make FieldTurf the leading choice among elite college football programs, including five of the teams that participated in this year's College Football Playoff. In addition to Notre Dame, the list includes the University of Oregon, University of Texas at Austin, Boise State University, and Indiana University.

Other top football programs that play their home games on FieldTurf include the University of Illinois, University of Iowa, University of Louisville, United States Naval Academy, U.S. Military Academy (Army), Rutgers University, and many more.

As the championship game approaches, FieldTurf is once again at the center of what promises to be an electrifying showdown between two storied football programs, determined to add another chapter to their winning legacies.

For more information about FieldTurf artificial turf, visit www.fieldturf.com.

###

About FieldTurf

FieldTurf is part of Tarkett Sports, one of the nation's largest sports construction and manufacturing companies, and the industry leader in artificial turf, running tracks, athletic flooring, post-tensioned concrete, and hybrid grass surfaces. With over 25 years of experience and more than 80,000 installations worldwide, Tarkett Sports is dedicated to delivering innovative and sustainable solutions that enhance athletic performance and safety.

Contact Information

Iannick Di Sanza
Director of Marketing
iannick.disanza@tarkettsports.com
514 375 2646

.

SOURCE: FieldTurf



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
