Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 20.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Aktienchance des Jahres! Ihre Chance auf explosive Gewinne!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Düsseldorf
20.01.25
12:32 Uhr
1,500 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,4601,78018:57
Dow Jones News
20.01.2025 18:40 Uhr
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
20-Jan-2025 / 17:07 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
20 January 2025 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: 
Date of purchase:               20 January 2025 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      270,000 
Highest price paid per share:         130.50p 
Lowest price paid per share:          128.50p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 130.2664p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 325,741,293 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (325,741,293) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      130.2664p                    270,000

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
269              130.00          08:41:32         00318986774TRLO1     XLON 
500              130.00          08:41:32         00318986773TRLO1     XLON 
1261              129.50          09:00:34         00318995395TRLO1     XLON 
400              129.50          09:00:34         00318995394TRLO1     XLON 
540              128.50          09:34:58         00319011737TRLO1     XLON 
1100              128.50          09:34:58         00319011736TRLO1     XLON 
2805              129.50          10:29:54         00319021782TRLO1     XLON 
47               129.50          10:29:54         00319021781TRLO1     XLON 
840              130.00          10:33:42         00319021922TRLO1     XLON 
200              130.00          10:33:42         00319021923TRLO1     XLON 
365              130.00          10:49:11         00319022340TRLO1     XLON 
428              130.00          10:49:11         00319022339TRLO1     XLON 
603              130.50          11:11:00         00319023117TRLO1     XLON 
827              130.00          12:52:28         00319025357TRLO1     XLON 
827              130.00          12:52:28         00319025356TRLO1     XLON 
37344             130.00          12:52:28         00319025355TRLO1     XLON 
10362             130.00          12:52:28         00319025354TRLO1     XLON 
795              130.50          12:52:57         00319025369TRLO1     XLON 
796              130.50          12:52:57         00319025368TRLO1     XLON 
10362             130.00          12:52:57         00319025366TRLO1     XLON 
79               130.00          12:52:57         00319025367TRLO1     XLON 
966              130.00          12:55:59         00319025432TRLO1     XLON 
778              130.00          13:02:01         00319025557TRLO1     XLON 
778              130.00          13:02:01         00319025556TRLO1     XLON 
1026              130.00          13:02:01         00319025554TRLO1     XLON 
8291              130.00          13:02:01         00319025555TRLO1     XLON 
1167              130.00          13:07:46         00319025631TRLO1     XLON 
508              130.50          13:12:02         00319025712TRLO1     XLON 
1100              130.50          13:12:02         00319025711TRLO1     XLON 
13               130.00          13:12:43         00319025720TRLO1     XLON 
1010              130.00          13:16:49         00319025783TRLO1     XLON 
1174              130.00          13:20:14         00319025837TRLO1     XLON 
1134              130.00          13:31:33         00319026132TRLO1     XLON 
495              130.50          13:33:52         00319026180TRLO1     XLON 
200              130.50          13:33:52         00319026181TRLO1     XLON 
961              130.00          13:36:00         00319026300TRLO1     XLON 
979              130.00          13:36:02         00319026301TRLO1     XLON 
978              130.00          13:36:58         00319026351TRLO1     XLON 
1214              130.00          13:38:36         00319026386TRLO1     XLON 
1085              130.00          13:44:11         00319026531TRLO1     XLON 
804              130.00          13:44:51         00319026550TRLO1     XLON 
913              130.00          13:44:51         00319026549TRLO1     XLON 
695              130.00          13:44:51         00319026548TRLO1     XLON 
21208             130.00          13:44:51         00319026547TRLO1     XLON 
647              130.00          13:44:51         00319026546TRLO1     XLON 
794              130.00          13:44:51         00319026551TRLO1     XLON 
669              130.00          13:49:29         00319026630TRLO1     XLON 
896              130.00          13:49:29         00319026629TRLO1     XLON 
1736              130.50          13:58:52         00319026931TRLO1     XLON 
992              130.50          14:01:00         00319027005TRLO1     XLON 
419              130.50          14:24:04         00319027816TRLO1     XLON 
363              130.50          14:24:04         00319027815TRLO1     XLON 
210              130.50          14:24:04         00319027814TRLO1     XLON 
592              130.50          14:24:04         00319027813TRLO1     XLON 
64               130.50          14:24:04         00319027812TRLO1     XLON 
699              130.50          14:24:04         00319027811TRLO1     XLON 
834              130.50          14:30:19         00319028001TRLO1     XLON 
451              130.50          14:44:18         00319028475TRLO1     XLON 
372              130.50          14:51:46         00319028748TRLO1     XLON 
67               130.50          15:00:43         00319028969TRLO1     XLON 
755              130.50          15:00:43         00319028968TRLO1     XLON 
75               130.50          15:00:47         00319028974TRLO1     XLON 
451              130.50          15:00:47         00319028973TRLO1     XLON 
526              130.50          15:01:09         00319028992TRLO1     XLON 
372              130.50          15:01:09         00319028991TRLO1     XLON 
747              130.50          15:01:09         00319028990TRLO1     XLON 
807              130.50          15:05:52         00319029103TRLO1     XLON 
656              130.50          15:06:39         00319029116TRLO1     XLON 
137              130.50          15:06:39         00319029115TRLO1     XLON 
84               130.50          15:07:26         00319029124TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 20, 2025 12:07 ET (17:07 GMT)

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

26               130.50          15:07:26         00319029123TRLO1     XLON 
686              130.50          15:07:26         00319029122TRLO1     XLON 
797              130.50          15:08:12         00319029153TRLO1     XLON 
806              130.50          15:08:53         00319029172TRLO1     XLON 
806              130.50          15:09:34         00319029181TRLO1     XLON 
807              130.50          15:10:15         00319029206TRLO1     XLON 
808              130.50          15:10:56         00319029214TRLO1     XLON 
197              130.50          15:11:37         00319029246TRLO1     XLON 
613              130.50          15:11:37         00319029245TRLO1     XLON 
722              130.50          15:12:18         00319029262TRLO1     XLON 
86               130.50          15:12:18         00319029261TRLO1     XLON 
3               130.50          15:12:18         00319029260TRLO1     XLON 
811              130.50          15:12:59         00319029317TRLO1     XLON 
792              130.50          15:13:39         00319029336TRLO1     XLON 
804              130.50          15:14:25         00319029358TRLO1     XLON 
363              130.50          15:15:21         00319029376TRLO1     XLON 
441              130.50          15:15:21         00319029375TRLO1     XLON 
127790             130.50          15:22:24         00319029669TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  371654 
EQS News ID:  2071177 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2071177&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 20, 2025 12:07 ET (17:07 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.