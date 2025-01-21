WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dover (DOV) announced that it has acquired Cryogenic Machinery Corp. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.Headquartered in North Hollywood, California, Cryo-Mach is a specialized designer and manufacturer of mission-critical cryogenic centrifugal pumps, mechanical seals, and accessories. Cryo-Mach's products will expand Dover's participation in cryogenic applications, such as liquified oxygen, argon, and nitrogen, and allows further participation in the industrial gas and transportation markets.Dover noted that the acquisition expands PSG's core portfolio with cryogenic centrifugal pump technology while further diversifying PSG within the cryogenic end market.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX