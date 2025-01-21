Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 20, 2025) - Energy Plug Technologies Corp. (CSE: PLUG) (OTCQB: PLGGF) (FSE: 6GQ) ("Energy Plug" or the "Company") a leader in energy storage solutions, today announced a revolutionary advancement in energy storage, combining enhanced inverter technology with the exploration of quantum cybersecurity integration.

Recognizing the critical importance of cybersecurity in today's interconnected energy landscape, Energy Plug is actively investigating the integration of quantum encryption into its inverter systems. This groundbreaking approach offers unparalleled security, safeguarding data and operational integrity against evolving cyber threats, particularly for critical infrastructure and large-scale renewable energy projects that require robust protection against sophisticated cyberattacks. Energy Plug's upgraded controller will provide significant improvements, including:

Increased Efficiency: Optimized power conversion minimizes energy losses, maximizing the return on investment for customers.

Enhanced Reliability: Robust design and advanced diagnostics minimize downtime and ensure consistent, dependable energy delivery.

Enhanced Adaptability: Flexible configurations cater to a wider array of applications, from residential and commercial installations to large-scale grid-level deployments.

CEO, Paul Dickson, stated, "Our advanced controller, in conjunction with the capabilities of quantum cybersecurity, signifies a substantial advancement in energy storage technology. We are dedicated to providing solutions that are not only efficient and reliable but also exceptionally secure, meeting the dynamic requirements of the contemporary energy sector." Energy Plug is proactively pursuing partnerships with prominent quantum technology providers to realize this vision of secure, state-of-the-art energy storage in the marketplace.

The organization is pleased to announce the reappointment of Dr. Ramtin Rasoulinezhad as the Director of Innovation and Technology at Energy Plug. Dr. Rasoulinezhad possesses extensive engineering expertise and experience within the Energy and Security sectors. He has been honoured with multiple awards for his innovative contributions and has a distinguished track record in the commercialization of his work. In 2022, he was recognized as a Clean Energy 50 honouree and was named one of the top 40 under 40 by Business in Vancouver in 2023. Dr. Rasoulinezhad holds dual MSc degrees in Power Systems and Power Electronics and completed his PhD with a focus on hybrid distributed energy resources aimed at emission reduction.

About Energy Plug Technologies Corp.

Energy Plug Technologies Corp. is an energy technology company dedicated to innovation and sustainability. With a focus on energy storage applications for residential, commercial, and utility sectors, the company advances battery technologies to enhance energy management and grid resiliency. Based in British Columbia, Energy Plug partners with leading technology companies and Indigenous communities to deliver solutions. For more information, visit https://energyplug.com.

