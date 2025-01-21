Avolta AG
Avolta (AVOL: SIX) the leading global travel retail and F&B player, announces its entry into Tunisia, underlining its progress in expanding into diversified geographies within its Destination 2027 strategy. The new contract win sees openings across the majority of the country's airports, accounting for nearly 80% of the country's air traffic.
Set to offer a unique experience for passengers, the 15 new stores are tailored to the unique attributes and needs of each location offering the full range of duty-free categories, including perfumes & cosmetics, liquor, food & confectionery. Avolta's own concepts including Mind, Body & Soul and Haute Parfumerie will captivate travelers increasing demands for wellbeing products and bespoke fragrance experiences. The stores will be located across Tunis-Carthage International Airport, Djerba-Zarzis International Airport, Sfax-Thyna International Airport, Tozeur-Nefta International Airport and Tabarka-Aïn Draham International Airport.
