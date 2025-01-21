ECHING (dpa-AFX) - Kontron AG (KOTRF.PK, KOTFY.PK) said, preliminary calculations for the past financial year indicate that the ambitious forecast for fiscal 2024 will be achieved. The company expects operating result or EBITDA to exceed the previous year's figure by more than 50% and thus exceed the forecast of 190 million euros. Revenue is expected to exceed 1.7 billion euros, more than 40% up on the previous year.For 2025, Kontron expects significant organic revenue growth to 1.9 billion euros to 2.0 billion euros. In terms of operating earnings, Kontron expects even stronger growth to at least 220 million euros.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX