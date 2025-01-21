Das Instrument WX0 AU0000221251 LEO LITHIUM LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 21.01.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 22.01.2025The instrument WX0 AU0000221251 LEO LITHIUM LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 21.01.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 22.01.2025Das Instrument LNN0 US5260573028 LENNAR CORP. B DL-,10 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 21.01.2025The instrument LNN0 US5260573028 LENNAR CORP. B DL-,10 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 21.01.2025Das Instrument W4O AU000000CXM6 CENTREX LTD. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 21.01.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 22.01.2025The instrument W4O AU000000CXM6 CENTREX LTD. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 21.01.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 22.01.2025Das Instrument 1NN ES0105251005 NEINOR HOMES SA EO 7,21 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 21.01.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 22.01.2025The instrument 1NN ES0105251005 NEINOR HOMES SA EO 7,21 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 21.01.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 22.01.2025Das Instrument XT4 SE0017133705 NANOECHOAB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 21.01.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 22.01.2025The instrument XT4 SE0017133705 NANOECHOAB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 21.01.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 22.01.2025Das Instrument LNN US5260571048 LENNAR CORP.A DL-,10 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 21.01.2025The instrument LNN US5260571048 LENNAR CORP.A DL-,10 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 21.01.2025Das Instrument OCI1 ES0167050915 ACS,ACT.CO.SER.INH.EO-,50 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 21.01.2025The instrument OCI1 ES0167050915 ACS,ACT.CO.SER.INH.EO-,50 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 21.01.2025Das Instrument 3SE US83200N1037 SMARTSHEET INC.A DL-,0001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 21.01.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 22.01.2025The instrument 3SE US83200N1037 SMARTSHEET INC.A DL-,0001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 21.01.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 22.01.2025Das Instrument 7CZ JP3355400007 SHIFT INC. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 21.01.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 22.01.2025The instrument 7CZ JP3355400007 SHIFT INC. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 21.01.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 22.01.2025Das Instrument GF4 US3999091008 GRUPO FIN. GALICIA B ADR EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 21.01.2025The instrument GF4 US3999091008 GRUPO FIN. GALICIA B ADR EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 21.01.2025