LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Elementis plc (ELM.L) said that it has delivered a strong fourth quarter performance, with continued revenue growth and double-digit profit growth across Coatings and Personal Care, compared with the fourth quarter of 2023.As a result, the company expects adjusted operating profit for the financial year 2024 to be in the range of $126 million - $128 million, ahead of expectations and significantly higher compared with the prior year's $104 million.Elementis noted that it will publish its results for the financial year to 31 December 2024 on 6th March 2025.