LONDON (dpa-AFX) - XP Power Ltd (XPP.L), a maker of critical power control systems, on Tuesday registered a decline in revenue for the fourth quarter and full year, amidst challenging end markets.For the three-month period to December 31, 2024, the company reported revenue of 60 million pounds, lower than 81.1 million pounds, recorded for the same period last year.For the full year, XP Power generated revenue of 247.3 million pounds, compared with 316.4 million pounds a year ago.Further, the Group noted that it expects its annual adjusted operating profit to be in the range of current analyst expectations of 25.1 million pounds to 27.6 million pounds.