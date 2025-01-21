Renault is undergoing a significant leadership transition as Thierry Piéton, the company's current Chief Financial Officer, prepares to step down at the end of February. The French automaker has appointed Duncan Minto, who brings 25 years of automotive industry experience and currently serves as Alpine's financial director, as the new CFO. This change comes at a crucial time for Renault, which has demonstrated remarkable recovery from its record losses in 2020, outperforming major European competitor Volkswagen in recent financial metrics. The transition occurs as the company faces increasingly stringent EU CO2 emission regulations in its primary market, presenting substantial financial implications for the automotive manufacturer.

Market Performance Indicators

The company's stock has shown resilience despite recent market fluctuations, with shares trading at €47.96 following a 1.59% decline on January 20, 2025. While experiencing this short-term dip, Renault maintains a strong market position, demonstrated by a 3.92% gain over the previous month and a market capitalization of €14.3 billion. The upcoming fourth-quarter results for 2024, scheduled for February 13, 2025, are eagerly anticipated by investors, with the company currently trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 for 2025.

