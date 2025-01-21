Newly created role of Chief Patient Officer reinforces Compass' vision of working to achieve broad and equitable access to COMP360, if approved

Compass Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) ("Compass"), a biotechnology company dedicated to accelerating access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, today announced the appointment of Steve Levine, M.D., as Chief Patient Officer, effective immediately. In this newly developed executive team role, Dr. Levine will be responsible for ensuring that patient-centric strategies are embedded across the organization and that treatments and initiatives developed by the company are focused on addressing unmet needs in current clinical care and are designed to improve patient outcomes.

"Steve has spent the past four years working to deeply understand barriers to care for patients living with serious mental health conditions and he is committed to helping find solutions to address those barriers," said Kabir Nath, CEO of Compass Pathways. "Steve shares a passion for our mission to bring better options to people who urgently need them, and I am delighted to welcome him onto the executive leadership team and into the newly developed Chief Patient Officer role."

Dr. Levine has been a member of the Compass team since 2020, serving as Senior Vice President of Patient Access. Dr. Levine is a board-certified psychiatrist who has spent his career working across multiple facets of the healthcare system to improve people's lives through creating access to innovation. Dr. Levine completed his internship and residency in psychiatry at New York Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell Medical Center. He then completed a fellowship subspecialty training in psychosomatic medicine/psycho-oncology at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center/New York Presbyterian Hospital. Prior to Compass, he led the company he founded in 2010, Actify Neurotherapies, that built new models of care delivery across the US for interventional psychiatry treatments. He has published extensively in both peer-reviewed journals and popular media, presented to both professional and lay audiences around the world, served in leadership roles for professional societies and not-for-profit entities, and received numerous awards for leadership and service. Dr. Levine is also an adjunct professor at Rutgers Medical School.

Offering congratulations to Dr. Levine on his expanded role as Chief Patient Officer at Compass Pathways, Debbie Plotnick, Executive Vice President for State and Federal Advocacy at Mental Health America (MHA), stated, "Listening to people impacted by mental health conditions and prioritizing their needs and desires for new types of therapies, and working to assure access to them, are shared core values of Compass and MHA."

"I've spent my career pursuing better outcomes and experiences for those living with serious mental health conditions. At Compass, I believe we have an opportunity to transform lives by creating, and making accessible, truly new options," said Dr. Levine. "I am excited about the opportunity that I have in this new role to help transform patient care."

About Compass Pathways

Compass Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) is a biotechnology company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health. Our focus is on improving the lives of those who are living with mental health challenges and who are not helped by existing standards of care. We are pioneering the development of a new model of psilocybin treatment, in which our proprietary formulation of synthesized psilocybin, COMP360, is administered in conjunction with psychological support. COMP360 has Breakthrough Therapy designation from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and has received Innovative Licensing and Access Pathway (ILAP) designation in the UK for treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

Compass is headquartered in London, UK, with offices in New York and San Francisco in the US. Our vision is a world of mental wellbeing.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may", "might", "will", "could", "would", "should", "expect", "intend", "plan", "objective", "anticipate", "believe", "contemplate", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue" and "ongoing," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements include express or implied statements relating to, among other things, statements regarding our expectations regarding the impact of executive team appointments; the safety or efficacy of investigational COMP360 psilocybin treatment as a treatment for mental health conditions, including TRD, PTSD or anorexia nervosa; the potential for the pivotal phase 3 program in TRD or other trials to support regulatory filings and approvals; our ability to obtain regulatory approval and adequate coverage and reimbursement; our ability to transition from a clinical-stage to a commercial-stage organization and effectively launch a commercial product, if regulatory approval is obtained; and our expectations regarding the benefits of our investigational COMP360 psilocybin treatment The forward-looking statements in this press release are neither promises nor guarantees, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond Compass's control and which could cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, among others: uncertainties associated with risks related to clinical development which is a lengthy and expensive process with uncertain outcomes, and therefore our clinical trials may be delayed or terminated and may be more costly than expected; the results of early-stage clinical trials of our investigational COMP360 psilocybin treatment may not be predictive of the results of later stage clinical trials; our need for substantial additional funding to achieve our business goals and if we are unable to obtain this funding when needed and on acceptable terms, we could be forced to delay, limit or terminate our clinical trials; our efforts to obtain marketing approval from the applicable regulatory authorities in any jurisdiction for our investigational COMP360 psilocybin treatment may be unsuccessful; our efforts to commercialize and obtain coverage and reimbursement for our investigational COMP360 psilocybin treatment, if approved, may be unsuccessful; our ability to successfully manage executive team changes and our ability to retain key personnel; and those risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" in Compass's most recent annual report on Form 10-K or quarterly report on Form 10-Q, the prospectus supplement related to the proposed public offering we plan to file and in other reports we have filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Except as required by law, Compass disclaims any intention or responsibility for updating or revising any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in the event of new information, future developments or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are based on Compass's current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250121036635/en/

Contacts:

Enquiries

Media: media@compasspathways.com

Investors: Stephen Schultz, stephen.schultz@compasspathways.com, +1 401 290 7324