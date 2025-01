ZTEST Electronics Inc. Commences Stategic Review and Engages Corporate Development Consultant

ZTEST Electronics Inc. ("ZTEST" or the "Company") (CSE ZTE). The Company's Board of Directors announces it has initiated a comprehensive strategic review to explore and evaluate a broad range of opportunities to enhance shareholder value.

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has engaged RRico Corporate Development Company ("RRico") for an initial term of three months to explore strategic growth initiatives.

Ron Rieder, President of RRico brings more than 25 years experience in creating, assisting and developing both public and private companies. Ron has been involved in public company mergers and acquisitions, corporate development, and investment banking, raising well more than $100 million in various forms of financing.

Ron has been granted 100,000 stock options of the Company. These options have an exercise price of $0.40 and will expire in five years with 50% vesting in three months and the balance vesting in 6 months, provided that Ron continues to be retained by the Company.

Steve Smith, CEO commented, "Ron's rich experience and rigorous approach to determining impactful acquisition targets match our drive to shape the future of the Company. I'm confident he will accelerate our ability to identify new opportunities to develop our business."

About ZTEST Electronics Inc.

ZTEST Electronics Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary Permatech Electronics Corporation ("Permatech"), offers Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) to a wide range of customers. Permatech's offering includes Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Assembly, Materials Management and Testing services. Permatech operates from an ISO 9001:2015 certified facility in North York, Ontario, Canada. Permatech is a contract assembler of complex circuit boards, serving customers in the Medical, Power, Computer, Telecommunications, Wireless, Industrial, Trucking, Wearables and Consumer Electronics markets. It specializes in servicing customers who are looking for high yield and require high quality and rapid-turnaround on low and mid-volume production of high complexity products.

