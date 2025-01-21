Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2025) - Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (TSXV: VCT) (OTCQB: TORVF) ("Volt Carbon" or the "Company") pleased to announce its participation in the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) 2025 Convention, taking place from March 2 to March 5, 2025, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre in Toronto, Ontario. Volt Carbon will be exhibiting at Booth 2306 and presenting at the Corporate Presentation Forum for Investors (CPFI).

Volt Carbon Technologies CEO, V-Bond Lee, will deliver a 10-minute presentation as part of the Electric Materials 1 session on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at 11:26 a.m. in Room 801B. Highlighting findings from its December 2024 preliminary feasibility study, the presentation will detail Volt Carbon's sustainable, near net-zero graphite processing approach and how its technology could reduce reliance on foreign supply chains, mitigate tariffs, and bolster North America's competitiveness. With a focus on innovation, Volt Carbon aims to deliver impactful solutions that drive progress in energy storage, thermal materials, and aerospace while addressing the demand for sustainable and secure material supply.

Volt Carbon invites attendees to visit Booth 2306 to explore its cutting-edge developments in graphite technology. On March 3, Dr. Hey Woong Park, Head of Battery Research and Development at Volt Carbon, will be available to engage with visitors and answer questions. Dr. Park will share valuable insights into the Company's work with graphite and the emerging technologies outlined in Volt Carbon's innovation and energy storage roadmap. His expertise will provide a unique perspective on how Volt Carbon's advancements are driving progress in energy storage and material solutions across a range of critical industries.

About Volt Carbon Technologies

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. is a publicly traded company focused on advancing carbon science, with a strong emphasis on energy storage solutions and green energy innovation. The company holds strategic mining claims across Ontario, Quebec, and British Columbia, Canada. Volt Carbon operates a state-of-the-art battery fabrication facility in Guelph, Ontario, and a dedicated Carbon Research Facility in Scarborough, Ontario. For the latest updates on the company's projects and developments, please visit our website at www.voltcarbontech.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release may contain forward-looking statements, within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, concerning Volt Carbon's business and affairs. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "intends" "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Such forward-looking statements include those with respect to the Company's intention to (i) leverage its proprietary graphite extraction technologies to reduce reliance on foreign supply chains and mitigate tariffs, (ii) strengthen North America's competitiveness in energy storage, thermal materials, and aerospace applications through innovation and sustainable mineral processing, (iii) further develop and commercialize the technologies outlined in the Company's innovation roadmap, and (iv) advance its sustainable, near net-zero mineral processing approaches based on the findings of its December 2024 preliminary feasibility study.

Statements of past performance should not be construed as an indication of future performance. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors, including those discussed above, could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information is provided as of the date of this press release, and Volt Carbon assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required under applicable securities legislation.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/237875

SOURCE: Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC)