WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Medtronic Plc (MDT), a healthcare technology company, said on Tuesday that it has appointed Thierry Pieton as its Chief Financial Officer with effect from March 3. Pieton joins Medtronic from Renault Group, where he has served as CFO since March 2022.Gary Corona, who has been serving as interim CFO, will continue in this role until Pieton joins Medtronic, after which Corona will become Senior Vice President, Corporate Finance.Earlier, the company appointed then Senior Vice President, Global Financial Planning and Analysis, Corona, as Interim CFO after Karen Parkhill decided to leave the company as CFO.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX