Bangkok, Thailand--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2025) - Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GRRR) ("Gorilla" or the "Company"), is proud to announce an ambitious five-year partnership with the Royal Thai Tourist Police, to transform Thailand into the global gold standard for tourism safety and innovation. This unparalleled collaboration will implement state-of-the-art AI-driven solutions across the nation's most iconic and visited tourist destinations, positioning Thailand as the showcase for smart tourism security worldwide.

Transforming Safety Across Thailand's Tourism Landscape

This multi-phased initiative will expand upon initial pilot programmes at key tourist destinations in the country. Over the next five years, Gorilla Technology will deploy its cutting-edge solutions to every major tourist destination in Thailand, ensuring a consistent and robust safety framework for millions of local and international visitors annually.

Central to the initiative is the rollout of Gorilla's proprietary AI-powered GPUs, built on Intel's transformative Gaudi infrastructure. These systems are specifically designed to provide real-time surveillance, intelligent threat detection and optimised resource management, creating a seamless safety network across Thailand.

Driving Innovation and Economic Growth

As tourism rebounds, Thailand's ambitious goal of welcoming 40 million visitors annually by 2025, comes with the responsibility of ensuring their safety. This partnership will not only improve tourist confidence but also strengthen Thailand's reputation as a premier global destination. The integration of Gorilla Technology's advanced solutions will serve as a model for smart tourism, demonstrating how technology can enhance visitor experiences while ensuring safety.

Superintendent - Information Technology & Communication Systems, The Royal Thai Tourist Pol. Col. Chai Sa-Nguan Sin commented, "As Superintendent of the Royal Thai Tourist Police, I am immensely proud to announce this historic partnership with Gorilla Technology. This collaboration marks a turning point for Thailand, as we leverage state-of-the-art AI technologies to enhance the safety and security of our world-renowned tourist destinations.

Thailand has always been a beacon of hospitality and cultural richness and now, through this innovative five-year initiative, we are setting a global benchmark for tourism safety and smart technology integration. Our goal is to ensure that every visitor to Thailand feels secure and valued, knowing that they are protected by one of the most advanced security frameworks in the world.

This initiative is not just about technology; it is about building trust, showcasing Thailand's leadership and demonstrating our commitment to excellence on a global stage. I am deeply honoured to be part of this transformative journey and look forward to seeing the world recognise Thailand as the leader in smart tourism safety."

Jay Chandan, CEO of Gorilla Technology said, "We are honoured to partner with the Royal Thai Tourist Police on this transformative five-year project. Estimated at USD 50 - 60 million, this initiative showcases Thailand's commitment to becoming a global leader in tourism safety through cutting-edge AI technologies.

By deploying our proprietary AI solutions nationwide, we are not only enhancing security but also setting a global benchmark for innovation in tourism. Together, we aim to ensure that every visitor to Thailand experiences its beauty with confidence and peace of mind."

Zak Lawton, First Secretary Digital and Head of Investment at the British Embassy, Bangkok, commented, "The United Kingdom is delighted to support this groundbreaking partnership between Gorilla Technology and the Royal Thai Tourist Police. This collaboration is a testament to the strength of the UK-Thailand relationship and underscores the global potential of British innovation in AI and security technology. This week, Gorilla will be one of seven UK AI companies joining us at 2025 UK AI Week in Bangkok. The event promises to continue developing the UK-Thailand relationship on this revolutionary technology.

As Thailand embarks on this transformative journey to become a global leader in tourism safety, we are proud to see a UK company play a pivotal role in redefining security and public safety standards. This project exemplifies the power of international collaboration and innovation to create safer, smarter, and more efficient societies.

We look forward to witnessing the long-term success of this partnership and its positive impact on Thailand's global standing as a premier tourism destination."

About Gorilla Technology Group Inc.

Headquartered in London U.K., Gorilla is a global solution provider in Security Intelligence, Network Intelligence, Business Intelligence and IoT technology. We provide a wide range of solutions, including, Smart City, Network, Video, Security Convergence and IoT, across select verticals of Government & Public Services, Manufacturing, Telecom, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare and Education, by using AI and Deep Learning Technologies.

Our expertise lies in revolutionizing urban operations, bolstering security and enhancing resilience. We deliver pioneering products that harness the power of AI in intelligent video surveillance, facial recognition, license plate recognition, edge computing, post-event analytics and advanced cybersecurity technologies. By integrating these AI-driven technologies, we empower Smart Cities to enhance efficiency, safety and cybersecurity measures, ultimately improving the quality of life for residents.

For more information, please visit our website: Gorilla-Technology.com.

