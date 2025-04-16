London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2025) - Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GRRR) ("Gorilla" or the "Company"), today filed suit against Culper Research ("Culper") and its founder, Christian Lamarco, for making false, misleading and defamatory statements in its short report on the Company dated 4 April 2025. Gorilla is seeking compensatory and punitive damages from Culper and Mr. Lamarco. The Company today issued the following statement:

Gorilla Technology has always operated to the highest standards of integrity and professionalism. We will not tolerate false statements that harm our business or mislead our stakeholders. This legal action is a firm statement of our commitment to defend the truth, protect our reputation and ensure that bad actors are held accountable.

Culper's false and misleading statements have caused significant harm to Gorilla, including artificially depressing the price of Gorilla's stock and damaging Gorilla's reputation. The report made baseless and malicious accusations regarding Gorilla's business, products and strategic partners, in what appears to be a coordinated attempt to mislead the public and manipulate Gorilla's share price-all for its own profit.

Culper's report goes beyond any market distortion or disinformation efforts we have observed; it was especially brazen and nefarious. By filing this lawsuit, we are making it clear that Gorilla will not remain silent in the face of defamatory attacks, and we will vigorously defend the credibility of our products, our people and our partners.

About Gorilla Technology Group Inc.

Headquartered in London U.K., Gorilla is a global solution provider in Security Intelligence, Network Intelligence, Business Intelligence and IoT technology. We provide a wide range of solutions, including Smart City, Network, Video, Security Convergence and IoT, across select verticals of Government & Public Services, Manufacturing, Telecom, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare and Education, by using AI and Deep Learning Technologies.

Our expertise lies in revolutionizing urban operations, bolstering security and enhancing resilience. We deliver pioneering products that harness the power of AI in intelligent video surveillance, facial recognition, license plate recognition, edge computing, post-event analytics and advanced cybersecurity technologies. By integrating these AI-driven technologies, we empower Smart Cities to enhance efficiency, safety and cybersecurity measures, ultimately improving the quality of life for residents.

