Ronn, inc: The New President, Donald Trump, Announced the End of the EV Mandate, Which Could Open the Door to Increased Hydrogen Competitiveness

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / January 21, 2025 / RONN Inc. (OTC PINK:RONN) Trump's "Drill, Baby, Drill" slogan grabs headlines; the real magic lies in a new cost-conscious energy approach. If the administration intends to lower fuel prices, hydrogen becomes more than just a cool science project-it's a strategic wildcard. By investing in hydrogen production, we tap into a cleaner, more flexible fuel source that can ride alongside domestic oil and gas without driving up prices at the pump. It could lower them in the long term.

Mr. Ford announced it has begun filing loan guarantee paperwork with HES for a $300 million loan guarantee tied to purchasing proprietary electrolysers and low-pressure storage systems. This agreement could equip RONN with up to 500 MWh of hydrogen production capacity, positioning the company to capture a growing share of the global hydrogen market, which some industry analysts project may surpass USD 300 billion by 2030.

Moving Beyond EVs: A New Opportunity for Hydrogen

With evolving regulations and the end of specific EV mandates, RONN believes hydrogen is now poised for significant adoption in transportation and infrastructure-segments traditionally relying on battery-based solutions. By leveraging Hydrogen Horizons' advanced technology, no EV mandates RONN aims to support a broader spectrum of clean-energy applications across industries, from heavy-duty trucks to decentralized power grids.

Financing and Strategic Collaborations

In addition to government-backed loan guarantees, RONN is exploring multiple financing avenues, including discussions with two capital firms from Australia and Monaco. These efforts underscore the company's commitment to capital investments that balance community impact and shareholder value.

"Our pursuit of government support and global capital partnerships reflects how serious we are about fast-tracking hydrogen adoption," said Mr. Ford, CEO at RONN. "We're building momentum for a cleaner, more resilient energy ecosystem that harnesses hydrogen's untapped potential while delivering real value to our stakeholders."

First Nations Potential Partnerships

RONN's ongoing collaboration with First Nations communities-starting with the Tobique First Nation and supported by earlier discussions with Chief Clifford and Chief Louis Bull-reinforces the company's dedication to local engagement. RONN aims to co-develop sustainable solutions that generate environmental and economic benefits by integrating hydrogen technology into community-driven initiatives.

Forward-Looking Statements

