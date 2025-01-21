TEANECK (dpa-AFX) - Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSH) and McDonald's Corp. (MCD) Tuesday, announced a multi-year extension of their strategic partnership, initially established in 2017.The renewed collaboration is focused on utilizing advanced technology to improve McDonald's staff enablement, customer experience, and operational efficiency.Under this extended agreement, Cognizant will continue to provide critical support for McDonald's enterprise operations, particularly in areas such as Global Finance Systems and Human Capital Management.The partnership aims to leverage Cognizant's expertise in product development, digital engineering, and quality assurance.CTSH is trading at $79.44 up 2.09 percent or $1.63 in the pre - market hours on the Nasdaq.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX