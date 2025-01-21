INVISIO AB: INVISIO's revenues and earnings for the fourth quarter 2024 exceed market expectations

INVISIO's operating profit for the fourth quarter of 2024 amounted to SEK 194.8 million and the operating margin equaled 32.8 percent, compared with SEK 62.4 million and 18.0 percent for the fourth quarter last year. It is estimated to be significantly higher than market expectations.

Revenues for the fourth quarter amounted to SEK 594.1 million, and for the full year 2024 it was SEK 1,806.7 million, which corresponds to revenue growth of 46 percent for the full year of 2024. Excluding the sale of third-party radio, communicated on March 12, 2024, the revenue for 2024 amounted to SEK 1,633.3 million.

INVISIO has decided to publish the results for the fourth quarter today. This is due to market expectations, in the form of earnings forecasts from analysts, being significantly lower than the results that will be presented.

"As we have previously communicated, we have always experienced volatility in order intake and sales, as many other companies in our industry. This is mainly due to larger project orders and customers' preferences regarding delivery times.

The fact that we hold a substantial inventory allows us to promptly deliver large volumes, provided that the configuration matches the customer's order. The deliveries in the fourth quarter were an example of this.

As expressed earlier, due to our business model with outsourced manufacturing, higher sales have a direct impact on the operating margin, as we can see this quarter.

Looking further into 2025 we expect that our stronger offering combined with a significant order book and an active market will mean continued strong sales and order intake during the year," says Lars Højgård Hansen, INVISIO CEO.

Fourth quarter and full year results are presented in full on Thursday, February 13. No further information is provided before then.

Revenue and operating profit published in this press release are preliminary figures and unaudited.

