Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 21.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
STRONG BUY! Kurs eskaliert - A Star is Born!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B7BR | ISIN: SE0001200015 | Ticker-Symbol: ICQ
Tradegate
21.01.25
16:09 Uhr
27,350 Euro
+3,000
+12,32 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INVISIO AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INVISIO AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,85027,00016:18
26,90027,00016:17
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.01.2025 16:05 Uhr
40 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

INVISIO AB: INVISIO's revenues and earnings for the fourth quarter 2024 exceed market expectations

Finanznachrichten News

INVISIO's operating profit for the fourth quarter of 2024 amounted to SEK 194.8 million and the operating margin equaled 32.8 percent, compared with SEK 62.4 million and 18.0 percent for the fourth quarter last year. It is estimated to be significantly higher than market expectations.

Revenues for the fourth quarter amounted to SEK 594.1 million, and for the full year 2024 it was SEK 1,806.7 million, which corresponds to revenue growth of 46 percent for the full year of 2024. Excluding the sale of third-party radio, communicated on March 12, 2024, the revenue for 2024 amounted to SEK 1,633.3 million.

INVISIO has decided to publish the results for the fourth quarter today. This is due to market expectations, in the form of earnings forecasts from analysts, being significantly lower than the results that will be presented.

"As we have previously communicated, we have always experienced volatility in order intake and sales, as many other companies in our industry. This is mainly due to larger project orders and customers' preferences regarding delivery times.

The fact that we hold a substantial inventory allows us to promptly deliver large volumes, provided that the configuration matches the customer's order. The deliveries in the fourth quarter were an example of this.

As expressed earlier, due to our business model with outsourced manufacturing, higher sales have a direct impact on the operating margin, as we can see this quarter.

Looking further into 2025 we expect that our stronger offering combined with a significant order book and an active market will mean continued strong sales and order intake during the year," says Lars Højgård Hansen, INVISIO CEO.

Fourth quarter and full year results are presented in full on Thursday, February 13. No further information is provided before then.

Revenue and operating profit published in this press release are preliminary figures and unaudited.

Contacts:
Lars Højgård Hansen, CEO, INVISIO
Mobile: +45 5372 7722 | E-mail: lhh@invisio.com

Michael Peterson, Director IR & Corporate Communication, INVISIO
Mobile: +45 5372 7733 | E-mail: mpn@invisio.com


This information is information that INVISIO AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-01-21 16:05 CET.

About INVISIO AB (publ)
INVISIO develops and sells advanced communication systems that provide hearing protection and enable professionals in noisy and mission critical environments to communicate and operate effectively. The company's two brands, INVISIO and Racal Acoustics, combine expertise in acoustics and human hearing with broad engineering knowledge in software, materials technology and interfaces. Sales are via the head office in Copenhagen and sales offices in the USA, France, the UK, Italy and Thailand, as well as via a global network of partners and resellers. INVISIO's registered office is in Stockholm, Sweden, and the company's share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IVSO). Read more at www.invisio.com.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.