Trane Technologies: Accelerating Impact in New Arenas

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / January 21, 2025 / Trane Technologies
Oakley Roberts, Trane Technologies' VP of Product Management speaks on what it means to innovate sustainably in today's environment.

We have witnessed a rapid increase in the adoption of sustainable and energy-efficient technologies. For example, global sales of electric vehicles have surged from 1 million to over 10 million in the last five years, indicating a growing demand from consumers for sustainable transportation options. At the same time, demand for energy is expected to double in the next few years as a result of AI and other advanced technologies.

As a leading global climate innovator, our businesses and brands play a direct role in influencing greenhouse gas emissions. Our next significant opportunity to further climate action lies in the electrification of buildings and the cold chain. Achieving this goal will require us to rethink our approach to energy supply and demand by developing optimized systems supported by AI-driven automation and connected to clean energy sources in the most efficient configuration.

Guided by our Gigaton Challenge, a pledge to reduce our customers' emissions by one gigaton, or one billion metric tons, by 2030, we are helping our customers transition to more sustainable solutions. Buildings are responsible for more than 30% of global emissions, with transport responsible for another 20%. Trane Technologies is decarbonizing the sectors responsible for more than half of the world's emissions. The great news is that the technology exists today to significantly decarbonize the built environment. Our big idea is simple: It's about capturing waste heat and redirecting it where it's needed. Combining heating and cooling-with sophisticated controls-in a thermal management system can be 3-4 times more efficient than traditional methods. It saves money and reduces emissions. That's why we've launched the Trane® Thermal Battery Storage-Source Heat Pump System - a first-of-its-kind solution that uses thermal energy storage ice tanks, air-to-water heat pumps, electric chiller-heaters, and intelligent controls to advance electrified, low-carbon heating in buildings.

In the transport sector, our new Thermo King® all-electric Advancer trailer refrigeration unit can adapt to a variety of power sources, including axle power, and operates with zero direct emissions. We deliver end-to-end connected, active temperature-controlled transport and temporary storage solutions across the entire cold chain: whether by air, ocean or land.

As an industry leader and disruptor, we know that innovation is powered by the ingenuity of our people. So, we are investing in innovative ways to recruit, develop and retain talent that will help drive the future. In 2023 we launched our Technician Apprenticeship Program, accredited by the U.S. Department of Labor, and have embraced a skills-forward approach to hiring. Our Operation Possible initiative, through crowd-sourcing and crowd-solving, allows our employees to bring diverse skill sets to brainstorm, give feedback, and develop solutions to global challenges with real-world applications.

To challenge what's possible, we also have to challenge our own assumptions. We know that reversing the detrimental effects of climate change requires transformative innovation. By helping consumers and business leaders see the opportunity for innovation in our buildings, our transport and our workforce, we can take real action on climate in ways that are sometimes overlooked.

This article was originally published by Joules Accelerator, the largest climate technology incubator in the southeast. It has been adapted for the Trane Technologies blog.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Trane Technologies on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Trane Technologies
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/trane-technologies
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Trane Technologies



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

