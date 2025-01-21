WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Accuray Inc. (ARAY), Tuesday announced the appointment of Leonel Peralta as Senior Vice President and Chief Operations Officer, effective February 3.Prior to this role, he served as Vice President and Head of Global Operations for the ultrasound division at Siemens Healthineers.This strategic leadership appointment underscores Accuray's commitment to enhancing operational efficiency and delivering exceptional service to its global customers.ARAY is currently trading at $2.26, up 0.89 percent or $0.02 on the Nasdaq.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX