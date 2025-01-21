Kudelski Group
Phoenix, AZ, Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland, and Harrisburg, NC, January 21, 2025 - Kudelski IoT, a division of the Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S) and a pioneer in digital security and IoT solutions, and KEYper Systems, an ASSA ABLOY company, today announced a strategic collaboration to transform key management for car dealerships. The partnership brings together the secure key storage and check-out solutions of KEYper Systems with the advanced, real-time dealership-wide key location tracking capabilities of Kudelski IoT's RecovR for Keys.
KEYper® Systems, based in Harrisburg, N.C., is a global provider of innovative key and asset control solutions. KEYper Systems offer a range of affordable security methods, from mechanical boards to state-of-the-art electronic cabinets and has been the standard for key and asset management since 1992. KEYper Systems are committed to providing the best and most efficient method of controlling day-to-day operations with solutions to key and asset control issues.
