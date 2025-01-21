Anzeige
Dienstag, 21.01.2025
WKN: A1JEXK | ISIN: US56585A1025
21.01.2025 23:26 Uhr
Marathon Petroleum Corporation: MPLX Collaborates on New Compressor Mechanics Program at West Virginia Northern Community College

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / January 21, 2025 / Marathon Petroleum Corporation

Key Points

  • West Virginia Northern Community College (WVNCC) introduced a compressor mechanics program in January to meet workforce demands and spark interest in mechanical careers.

  • The program was developed in partnership with MPLX, Marathon Petroleum's midstream component, which contributed expertise and curriculum input and donated equipment for hands-on training.

  • Students can earn a one-year certificate or a two-year associate's degree, gaining skills to secure entry-level jobs in a high-demand field with opportunities for career growth.

A new compressor mechanics program launched at West Virginia Northern Community College (WVNCC) this January. School leaders and industry partners expect the new program to spur increased interest in the career path and meet a growing need for the skill set in the workforce.

"This program is for people who like mechanical work on large equipment and who like to work with their hands and their minds," said Curtis Hippensteel, Division Chair for Applied Technology at WVNCC.

WVNCC collaborated with members of the natural gas industry to develop the program and create a hands-on lab for students. Employees with MPLX, Marathon Petroleum's midstream component, were some of the experts who contributed to the curriculum.

"MPLX identified the need for the program and expressed interest in partnering with us," said Hippensteel. "That's what we love to have - an industry partner to help us get started and share their expertise."

Marathon Petroleum employees Brandon Belford, Michael Mace and Max Davis worked closely with WVNCC to develop the curriculum, determine the learning outcomes and identify the equipment needed.

"We want to ensure that students who complete this program will have the skills needed to secure an entry level job and be successful in their career," said Brandon Belford, Maintenance Director for MPLX Gathering & Processing Operations.

MPLX donated a retired compressor and engine for students to use in class, giving access to hands-on lessons in diagnosing, repairing and maintaining complex industrial compressor systems. Belford and his team moved the compressor to the college's lab space on the Wheeling, West Virginia, campus. Employees are part of an advisory panel to guide the WVNCC program. MPLX will also continue offering plant tours for the college's energy technology and compressor mechanics program students and provide speakers to talk about careers in the industry.

"When our students are exposed to industry professionals and know the industry is supporting the program, it shows that if they do their part in school, this could lead to good job opportunities," said Hippensteel. "It helps strengthen the community, too, because these jobs pay a living wage, and there's lots of opportunity for employees to move up."

Students enrolled this semester can earn a one-year certificate by the end of the year and a two-year associate's degree will be offered the following year.

Brandon Belford with WVNCC President Dr. Daniel Mosser.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Marathon Petroleum Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Marathon Petroleum Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/marathon-petroleum-corporation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Marathon Petroleum Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
