

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) reported a profit for second quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $1.216 billion, or $3.96 per share. This compares with $1.515 billion, or $4.33 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Marathon Petroleum Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1.216 billion or $3.96 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 11.1% to $34.101 billion from $38.362 billion last year.



Marathon Petroleum Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



