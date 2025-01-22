Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2025) - AnalytixInsight Inc. (TSXV: ALY) (OTCQB: ATIXF) ("AnalytixInsight", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, subject to regulatory approval, it has agreed to settle a total of C$316,881.4 of accrued directors' fees and consulting fees owed to certain directors and arms-length consultants of the Company (the "Creditors"). The Company will settle the accrued fees by issuing a total of 7,041,809 Common Shares at a price of C$0.045 per Common Share to the Creditors (the "Shares for Debt").

The Shares for Debt is intended to improve the financial condition of the Company. No new Control Persons (as defined under the applicable policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) will be created pursuant to the Shares for Debt transaction, and the consultants are all arm's length parties to the Company. The Shares for Debt is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. The common shares issued pursuant to the Shares for Debt will be subject to a statutory four-month hold period from the date of issuance.

The Shares for Debt with each of the certain directors will be a "related party transaction" under Policy 5.9 of the TSX Venture Exchange and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Security Based Compensation with each of these individuals is exempt from the minority approval and formal valuation requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to subsections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value of the debt, nor the fair market value of the shares to be issued in settlement of the debt, exceeds 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

ABOUT ANALYTIXINSIGHT

AnalytixInsight is a data analytics and enterprise software solutions provider. AnalytixInsight develops and markets cloud-based platforms providing financial content, company analysis and stock research solutions to the financial services industry. AnalytixInsight holds a 49% interest in MarketWall S.R.L., a developer of fintech solutions for financial institutions in Italy.

