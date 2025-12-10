Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 10, 2025) - AnalytixInsight Inc. (TSXV: ALY) (OTC Pink: ATIXF) ("AnalytixInsight", or the "Company") announces that it has mutually agreed with Polymath Research Inc. ("Polymath") and 16737803 Canada Inc. ("SubCo") to terminate the amalgamation agreement dated March 3, 2025, as amended and restated on May 13, 2025, June 27, 2025, and September 25, 2025 (the "Amalgamation Agreement").

The Amalgamation Agreement was originally entered into as part of a proposed business combination whereby Polymath and SubCo, a wholly owned subsidiary of AnalytixInsight, were to amalgamate under the Canada Business Corporations Act, with the resulting issuer continuing under the name "Polymath Network Inc." and the Company's post-consolidation shares to be listed on the TSX Venture Exchange.

The completion of the proposed business combination remained subject to conditions that were not successfully completed. As a result, the amalgamation agreement has now been terminated in accordance with its terms. AnalytixInsight continued to fulfill its regulatory, corporate, and disclosure obligations throughout the process. There are no break fees or penalties associated with the termination.

As part of the unwind, AnalytixInsight will arrange repayment of the funds advanced by Polymath under the loan agreement dated March 3, 2025. Once repaid, all agreements relating to the proposed business combination will be of no further force or effect.

The Company is actively engaging with the TSXV regarding this change in circumstances and the termination of the Amalgamation Agreement. AnalytixInsight has requested that the TSXV lift the current trading halt in its shares and will provide further updates as information becomes available or as required by applicable regulatory requirements.

AnalytixInsight remains focused on advancing its existing operations and continuing to explore opportunities that support long-term value creation for shareholders.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The Company also confirms that it continues to move forward with its previously announced annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting"), which is scheduled to be held on January 27, 2026. Additional details regarding the meeting, including voting instructions and access information, will be provided in the management information circular to be mailed to shareholders and filed on SEDAR+ in due course.

ABOUT ANALYTIXINSIGHT

AnalytixInsight is a data analytics and enterprise software solutions provider. AnalytixInsight develops and markets cloud-based platforms providing financial content, company analysis and stock research solutions to the financial services industry. AnalytixInsight holds a 49% interest in MarketWall S.R.L., a developer of fintech solutions for financial institutions in Italy.

Neither The TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws and the respective policies, regulations and rules under such laws ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements generally are identified by words such as "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "will" and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Specific forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the repayment of amounts advanced under the loan agreement, the termination of the Amalgamation Agreement, the proposed Meeting timeline, and the Company's ongoing business objectives and strategic focus. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this news release including, without limitation, general business, economic, competitive, geopolitical and social uncertainties; the Company's technology and revenue generation; risks associated with operation in the technology sector; the Company's ability to successfully develop a go-forward strategy, raise capital, and extract value from MarketWall; foreign operations risks; the risk that funding options are not available to the Company, on reasonable terms or at all, to address its funding needs; the receipt of necessary regulatory, court, and corporate approvals to pursue funding options; the risk that the previously disclosed court-ordered inspector may uncover unexpected issues and/or the investigation may not be completed in a timely manner or at all, the risk that the issues to be addressed by the previously disclosed interim orders and the court-ordered inspector are not resolved in a timely manner or at all, and other risks inherent in the technology industry. Additionally, there are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary note. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable laws.

