Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2026) - AnalytixInsight Inc. (TSXV: ALY) (OTC Pink: ATIXF) ("AnalytixInsight", or the "Company") announces that it intends to consolidate its common shares (the "Shares") on the basis of up to ten (10) pre-consolidation Shares for one (1) post-consolidation Share (the "Consolidation"). The specific Consolidation ratio will be determined by the Company following receipt of shareholder approval. The Company expects to hold an annual general and special meeting to vote on the Consolidation on January 27, 2026 (the "Meeting"). The materials for the Meeting will be mailed to shareholders and copies will be available on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca in accordance with the timelines set out in the Business Corporations Act (Ontario), and National Instrument 54-101 Communication with Beneficial Owners of Securities of a Reporting Issuer. If the Consolidation is approved and implemented, all outstanding Shares, options, warrants and restricted share units will be adjusted to reflect the Consolidation. The Company will provide more information about the Consolidation, including the anticipated effective date, Consolidation ratio, and instructions to shareholders, following the Meeting. Implementation of the Consolidation will be subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Amended Management Information Circular

The Company previously filed a management information circular dated December 23, 2025 (the "Original Circular") in connection with its Meeting.

Following comments from, and the conditional approval of, the TSX Venture Exchange with respect to the Company's amended and restated omnibus equity incentive plan (the "Plan"), the Company has filed an amended and restated management information circular dated January 13, 2026 (the "Amended Circular") on SEDAR+.

The Amended Circular updates the disclosure relating to the Plan and replaces the Original Circular in its entirety. Except as described in the Amended Circular, there are no other changes to the matters to be considered at the Meeting, nor to the Meeting date, record date or voting procedures.

The Plan remains subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

ABOUT ANALYTIXINSIGHT

AnalytixInsight is a data analytics and enterprise software solutions provider. AnalytixInsight develops and markets cloud-based platforms providing financial content, company analysis and stock research solutions to the financial services industry. AnalytixInsight holds a 49% interest in MarketWall S.R.L., a developer of fintech solutions for financial institutions in Italy.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws and the respective policies, regulations and rules under such laws ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements generally are identified by words such as "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "will" and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Specific forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: (a) the scheduled Meeting and any shareholder voting results; and (b) the proposed Consolidation and the anticipated consequences thereof. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this news release including, without limitation, the risk that, the risk that the Meeting may not be held in a timely manner or at all, and the risk that the shareholders of the Company or the TSX-V may not approve the proposed Consolidation. Additionally, there are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary note. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable laws.

Regulatory Statements

