Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 28, 2026) - AnalytixInsight Inc. (TSXV: ALY) (OTC Pink: ATIXF) ("AnalytixInsight", or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results from the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of the Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on January 27, 2026. A total of 51,826,243 common shares were voted, representing the votes attached to 42.678% of all outstanding common shares. All matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular, dated December 22, 2025, as amended January 13, 2026, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting except for the motion to approve the share consolidation. A summary of the voting results is outlined below.

NUMBER OF DIRECTORS

The number of directors of the Company was set at three (3).

ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

Vincent Kadar, Richard Greco, and Scott Gardner, were re-elected as directors of the Company for the ensuing year.

APPOINTMENT OF AUDITOR

McGovern Hurley LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants was re-appointed as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year with the remuneration to be fixed by the directors.

APPROVAL OF 20% FIXED EQUITY INCENTIVE PLAN

An ordinary resolution was passed, approving the Company's 20% fixed equity incentive plan and, accordingly, the number of common shares reserved for issuance thereunder is 24,287,348.

SHARE CONSOLIDATION

The special resolution to approve the share consolidation of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares at at a ratio of ten (10) pre consolidation common shares for every one (1) post consolidation common share was not approved.

ABOUT ANALYTIXINSIGHT

AnalytixInsight is a data analytics and enterprise software solutions provider. AnalytixInsight develops and markets cloud-based platforms providing financial content, company analysis and stock research solutions to the financial services industry. AnalytixInsight holds a 49% interest in MarketWall S.R.L., a developer of fintech solutions for financial institutions in Italy.

Neither The TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/281930

Source: AnalytixInsight Inc.