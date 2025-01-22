Johnson & Johnson has achieved a significant milestone in depression treatment as the FDA granted expanded approval for Spravato as a monotherapy for treatment-resistant depression. The authorization follows compelling study results demonstrating marked improvement in depressive symptoms within 24 hours compared to placebo treatments. This development has positively impacted the company's market performance, with pre-market trading showing an uptick of 0.17 percent to $147.28. The pharmaceutical giant's strategic advancement in mental health treatment strengthens its market position while expanding therapeutic options for patients with challenging depressive conditions.

Financial Performance Overview

The healthcare conglomerate, valued at 345.7 billion euros, maintains a robust financial profile with a quarterly dividend payment of $1.24. Despite a minor setback of 0.80 percent to 141.90 EUR on January 21, the company demonstrates strong market resilience with a positive monthly trend, recording a 2.84 percent increase. With a forward P/E ratio of 13.82 for 2025 and a price-to-cash flow ratio of 14.99, Johnson & Johnson exhibits solid financial fundamentals ahead of its upcoming fourth-quarter earnings announcement.

