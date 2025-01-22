Relief Therapeutics Holding SA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Relief Therapeutics Completes Strategic Transition with Sale of GOLIKE® Rights ex-US
GENEVA (JAN. 22, 2025) - RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX: RLF, OTCQB: RLFTF, RLFTY) (Relief, or the Company), a biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering innovative treatment options for select specialty, unmet and rare diseases, today announced the sale of its intellectual property and commercialization rights for GOLIKE outside the United States to Nutrisens, a leading independent platform that develops and commercializes clinical nutrition solutions for patients. This transaction completes Relief's previously announced transition from a direct marketing and sales infrastructure to a partnership-based model, enabling the Company to optimize its cost structure and allocate resources on advancing its high-priority R&D programs.
Under the agreement, Nutrisens will take over marketing and sales activities for GOLIKE in Relief's European markets. Relief has also transferred its existing third-party distribution agreements for GOLIKE in other regions to Nutrisens, while retaining its rights in the United States, where the product is exclusively licensed to Eton Pharmaceuticals. With its significant experience, Nutrisens will continue to support patients and health professionals with GOLIKE solutions worldwide outside the United States. Relief intends to continue to supply GOLIKE globally and complete development of certain line extensions to address patient needs.
"Throughout the past year, we have progressively transformed our organization to build on our strengths in drug development and the business-to-business commercialization of our products," said Dr. Raghuram Selvaraju, chairman of Relief's board of directors. "This strategic transformation has refocused our efforts on developing innovative treatments, streamlined operations, and enhanced our ability to serve patients. We are well-positioned to continue advancing our programs in rare dermatology and metabolic disorders, while in parallel, we continue to explore a potential pipeline expansion into the gastrointestinal therapeutic space through our ongoing discussions with Renexxion."
Relief received CHF 1.2 million upfront from Nutrisens and is eligible for certain contingent payments. Following this payment, Relief reported a cash balance of CHF 15.3 million as of January 22, 2025, ensuring its capacity to achieve key near-term R&D milestones and advance its strategic objectives.
ABOUT GOLIKE®
ABOUT RELIEF
CONTACT:
DISCLAIMER
Additional features:
File: Ad hoc
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Relief Therapeutics Holding SA
|Avenue de Secheron 15
|1202 Geneva
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 22 545 11 16
|E-mail:
|contact@relieftherapeutics.com
|Internet:
|https://relieftherapeutics.com
|ISIN:
|CH1251125998
|Valor:
|125112599
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2072085
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
2072085 22-Jan-2025 CET/CEST