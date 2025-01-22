Relief Therapeutics Holding SA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Relief Therapeutics Completes Strategic Transition with Sale of GOLIKE Rights ex-US



22-Jan-2025 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Relief Therapeutics Completes Strategic Transition with Sale of GOLIKE® Rights ex-US

Sale of GOLIKE® Rights Outside the U.S. to Nutrisens

Relief to Focus on R&D of Pipeline Assets and Licensing for Commercialized Products GENEVA (JAN. 22, 2025) - RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX: RLF , OTCQB: RLFTF , RLFTY ) (Relief, or the Company), a biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering innovative treatment options for select specialty, unmet and rare diseases, today announced the sale of its intellectual property and commercialization rights for GOLIKE outside the United States to Nutrisens , a leading independent platform that develops and commercializes clinical nutrition solutions for patients. This transaction completes Relief's previously announced transition from a direct marketing and sales infrastructure to a partnership-based model, enabling the Company to optimize its cost structure and allocate resources on advancing its high-priority R&D programs. Under the agreement, Nutrisens will take over marketing and sales activities for GOLIKE in Relief's European markets. Relief has also transferred its existing third-party distribution agreements for GOLIKE in other regions to Nutrisens, while retaining its rights in the United States, where the product is exclusively licensed to Eton Pharmaceuticals. With its significant experience, Nutrisens will continue to support patients and health professionals with GOLIKE solutions worldwide outside the United States. Relief intends to continue to supply GOLIKE globally and complete development of certain line extensions to address patient needs. "Throughout the past year, we have progressively transformed our organization to build on our strengths in drug development and the business-to-business commercialization of our products," said Dr. Raghuram Selvaraju, chairman of Relief's board of directors. "This strategic transformation has refocused our efforts on developing innovative treatments, streamlined operations, and enhanced our ability to serve patients. We are well-positioned to continue advancing our programs in rare dermatology and metabolic disorders, while in parallel, we continue to explore a potential pipeline expansion into the gastrointestinal therapeutic space through our ongoing discussions with Renexxion." Relief received CHF 1.2 million upfront from Nutrisens and is eligible for certain contingent payments. Following this payment, Relief reported a cash balance of CHF 15.3 million as of January 22, 2025, ensuring its capacity to achieve key near-term R&D milestones and advance its strategic objectives. ABOUT GOLIKE®

GOLIKE products are Foods for Special Medical Purposes (FSMPs) developed by Relief with prolonged-release formulations that closely replicate the physiological absorption of amino acids found in natural proteins. By masking the unpleasant taste and odor typically associated with amino acids, GOLIKE offers a more palatable and patient-friendly solution addressing key challenges in dietary management. The GOLIKE product line includes PKU GOLIKE, designed for the dietary management of phenylketonuria, as well as additional products currently in development. ABOUT RELIEF

Relief is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing treatment paradigms and delivering improvements in efficacy, safety, and convenience to benefit the lives of patients living with select specialty and rare diseases. Relief's portfolio offers a balanced mix of marketed, revenue-generating products, proprietary, globally patented TEHCLO and Physiomimic platform technologies and a targeted clinical development pipeline consisting of risk-mitigated assets focused in three core therapeutic areas: rare skin diseases, rare metabolic disorders, and rare respiratory diseases. In addition, Relief is commercializing several legacy products via licensing and distribution partners. Headquartered in Geneva, Relief is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol RLF and quoted in the U.S. on OTCQB under the symbols RLFTF and RLFTY. For more information, visit www.relieftherapeutics.com . CONTACT :

RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA

Jeremy Meinen

Chief Financial Officer

contact@relieftherapeutics.com DISCLAIMER

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which may be identified by words such as "believe," "assume," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "will," or similar expressions. These statements are based on current plans and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, financial condition, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such factors include, but are not limited to, changes in economic conditions, market developments, regulatory changes, competitive dynamics, and other risks or changes in circumstances. This communication is provided as of the date hereof, and Relief undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Additional features:





File: Ad hoc

End of Inside Information