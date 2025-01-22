LEVALLOIS-PERRET (dpa-AFX) - French rolling stock maker Alstom SA (AOMFF.PK, ALS.L) reported higher sales in its third quarter, while orders were weak. Further, the company confirmed its outlook for fiscal 2025.For the quarter, sales were 4.67 billion euros, up 7.9 percent from last year's 4.33 billion euros. On an organic basis, sales grew 9.8 percent.Rolling Stock production output totalled 1,098 cars.During the third quarter, Alstom recorded 4.26 billion euros in orders, down 21.9 percent from last year's 5.45 billion euros. Orders fell 22.2 percent organically.Orders for Services and Signalling reached 65 percent of the third quarter order intake. On a regional level, Europe accounted for 64 percent of the Group's third quarter order intake.Henri Poupart-Lafarge, Alstom Chief Executive Officer, said, 'Q3 orders show that Alstom is actively rebalancing its backlog portfolio mix in a supportive Rail market and with a strong pipeline of opportunities. Our Signalling and Services operations are progressing well, while Rolling Stock continues to face supply chain challenges. We are driving costs efficiency measures as planned and nearing the end of our integration efforts, allowing us to confirm our financial targets for FY 2024/25.'Looking ahead, the company continues to expect sales organic growth of around 5 percent and aEBIT margin of around 6.5 percent, with supportive market demand.For the year, Rolling stock production output is projected between 4,300 and 4,400 cars.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX