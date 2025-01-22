Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 22.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Kursexplosion von 383 % seit November und massiver Solana-Outperformer!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 860180 | ISIN: FR0000121972 | Ticker-Symbol: SND
Tradegate
22.01.25
10:58 Uhr
270,10 Euro
+6,40
+2,43 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
270,30270,3510:59
270,30270,3510:59
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.01.2025 09:58 Uhr
164 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Schneider Electric SE: Schneider Electric named The World's Most Sustainable Corporation for a second time

Finanznachrichten News

First-ever corporation to top Corporate Knights Global 100 twice14th consecutive year in Global 100 index, 7th top 10 ranking Follows strong 2024 performance in other key ESG ratings

Rueil-Malmaison, France, Jan. 22, 2025, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has been named the World's Most Sustainable Corporation 2025 by Corporate Knightsand is the only company to rank first in the Global 100 twice. Schneider Electric previously topped this annual list of the most sustainable publicly listed companies, generating annual revenues of over $1bn in 2021. This unique achievement underlines Schneider's long-standing commitment and holistic approach to delivering the best environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance possible.

"For many years now, sustainability has been at the heart of what Schneider Electric does. For an IMPACT company it's more than just a corporate goal, it's the driving force that shapes our business decisions and inspires our employees," said Olivier Blum, Schneider Electric's Chief Executive Officer. "This second title as the World's Most Sustainable Corporation from Corporate Knights, alongside other key ESG recognitions, is testimony to the valuable, long-term positive impact we have."

This year, Schneider Electric's number one position reflects the company's leadership in sustainable development practices, such as the gender diversity of its executivesand board directors, and its innovative solutions to facilitate energy efficiency, electrification and decarbonization. Schneider also obtained strong scores for efforts to decouple its energy consumption and carbon emissions from its business growth, and its strong investment in sustainable research and development. Corporate Knights also called out the link between executive pay incentives and Schneider Electric's sustainability performance and ESG ratings.

"Schneider Electric's position at the top of the Global 100 index is remarkable. No other company has accomplished this twice," said Toby Heaps, Corporate Knights' CEO. "This success stems from Schneider's broad impact that goes beyond its own sustainability efforts. Schneider provides the technology to enhance energy efficiency, support decarbonization and help other companies in their sustainable transitions."

Compiled by the Canadian media and research company, Corporate Knights, the annual Global 100 index is based on publicly disclosed, quantitative data related to resources, employees, suppliers, sustainable revenues, and investment. The Global 100 methodology uses fixed and variable key performance indicators to rank companies among their peers. Schneider Electric has been part of the Global 100 every year for the past 14 years and in the top 10 seven times - a record for its electrical equipment manufacturing peer group.

Being awarded this title in both 2021 and 2025 coincides with the beginning and end of the five-year period of the latest Schneider Sustainability Impact program.This program measures the company's progress across a range of transformative ESG targets set for the end of 2025 and helps maintain an unwavering focus on achieving both its global and local ambitions.

Schneider's sustainability leadership is further affirmed with these latest scores from prominent ESG rating providers:

SustainabilityExternal ratings2024 scoreHighlightsAssessed universe

(# companies)
S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) 86/100 •Industry leader

•Included in the DJSI World index for the 14th consecutive year and in the DJSI Europe index		 13,000
EcoVadis(1) 85/100 •Outstanding level for the 2nd consecutive year

•Platinum medal (top 1% of all companies assessed) for 5th year		 130,000
Moody's Analytics (Vigeo Eiris)

73/100 •Included in the Euronext Vigeo World 120, Europe 120, Euro 120, France 20, and CAC40 ESG indices 4,800
MSCI ESG rating AAA •Leader among 165 companies in its peer group

•AAA for 14th year

•Included in the World ESG leaders and Socially Responsible indices		 8,500
Sustainalytics ESG Risk rating Low risk •Industry Top-Rated ESG Performer

•1st out of 301 companies in its peer group		 16,000

(1) 2025 score

For media inquiries, please contact: global.pr@se.com

Attachment

  • Schneider Electric named The World's Most Sustainable Corporation for a second time - Press Release.pdf (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/85f479f1-3b8e-42a9-861d-fa4e1777d7ae)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.