Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 22.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Kursexplosion von 383 % seit November und massiver Solana-Outperformer!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40WFS | ISIN: SE0023287347 | Ticker-Symbol: 5ZD0
Frankfurt
22.01.25
08:02 Uhr
0,518 Euro
+0,061
+13,35 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FRAGBITE GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FRAGBITE GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,6340,79412:38
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.01.2025 08:45 Uhr
27 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fragbite Group AB: First Kumo retail collection sells out in record time

Finanznachrichten News

Fragbite Group ABs (publ) ("Fragbite Group") subsidiary Lucky Kat has carried out a successful sale of its first retail collection under the Kumo brand. An exclusive "Founder's Collection" of plushie toys with integrated digital chips sold out in less than seven hours. Marketing and sales for the next collection targeting both digital and physical retail channels have been initiated.

This week the first collection of plushie toys under the Kumo brand was released in collaboration with Lucky Kat's manufacturing and distribution partner Metafy, operating under the brand 223. Holders of the Kumo NFT collection were given priority and first window access. This first exclusive "Founder's Collection" with over 2000 units, sold out in less than seven hours, which will generate revenue for Lucky Kat in the first quarter via royalties. Sold via an online store for a retail price of between USD 45 and 60, the toys have a built-in NFC chip which gives the owner an NFT as well as benefits and rewards over time.

"The strength of the Kumo brand is demonstrated again, and I am very pleased to see the inaugural product collection sold out in record time. There is great interest in the market for modern, hybrid products which combine the physical world with the digital, and we are uniquely positioned to create lasting consumer value with Kumo. I want to thank the Lucky Kat team that worked very hard on this release, especially the marketing team, and our partners Metafy for being instrumental in the launch and collaborating on the strategy for blockchain technology integration. I look forward to the next step in building this new business," says Stefan Tengvall, CEO, Fragbite Group.

"Our goal is to cultivate loyalty with a limited, community-first Founder's Collection, designed to tell a lasting story over time. It's incredibly rewarding to see this strategy come to fruition so successfully. We are now poised to accelerate the global launch of Kumo, working closely alongside the Lucky Kat team to take it to the next level," says Cole Gurman, CEO, Metafy.

Planning, marketing and sales for the next collection of Kumo products is in progress, with end user sales planned for both digital channels and physical retail as outlined in previous communication.

For questions, please contact:

Erika Mattsson, Chief Communications Officer
em@fragbitegroup.com
Phone: +46 8 520 277 82

Redeye AB is the Company's Certified Adviser.

About us

Fragbite Group (publ) is a Swedish corporate group with a portfolio of established subsidiaries that develop, adapt and publish games and esports content within GAMING, ESPORTS and WEB3. Our products are developed for both traditional platforms - PC, mobile and console - and modern platforms built on blockchain technology. The Group is headquartered in Stockholm and listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.