Kalmar Corporation: Kalmar strengthens partnership with Westport AS with delivery of four electric reachstackers to support zero-emissions goals

Kalmar strengthens partnership with Westport AS with delivery of four electric reachstackers to support zero-emissions goals

Kalmar has delivered four Kalmar electric reachstackersto Norwegian port operator Westport AS, as part of their ongoing collaboration to advance sustainable port operations. The repeat order was booked in Kalmar's Q2 2024 order intake, and delivery took place in Q4 2024 at Westport's new terminal in the Port of Moss in Norway. The order includes a 7-year Kalmar Complete Careservice agreement, ensuring tailored maintenance for maximum operational efficiency. Kalmar has delivered an electric reachstacker to Westport in 2022.

Kristian Løvaas, CEO of Westport, said: "Kalmar's electric reachstackers are an integral part of our strategy to lead the green transition in the port and terminal industry. With this important investment, we're taking another significant step toward our goal of decarbonising our operations by 2030. Moreover, the new equipment will significantly reduce for example the noise levels that have previously posed challenges. For our employees, the lower noise and vibration mean a more comfortable and less demanding workload. Additionally, the overall safety of our terminal workers will be enhanced, as the reduction in constant noise fosters a calmer and more focused operational environment."

Bredo Steen-Gundersen, Country Director, Kalmar Norway AS, said: "Kalmar and Westport share a commitment to safe and sustainable cargo handling. This repeat order is a testament to Westport's confidence in our electric solutions. We are pleased to continue our long-standing partnership with a customer who shares our strong commitment to building a more sustainable future."

Peter Olsson, VP Global Sales, Counter Balanced, Kalmar, said: "Our collaboration with Westport is a great example of how the port industry can adopt sustainable practices without compromising efficiency. These additional units highlight our shared vision to drive decarbonisation and lay the groundwork for a sustainable future. We're proud to continue supporting Westport's leadership in embracing electric material handling and adopting innovative technologies that align with ambitious sustainability targets."

