DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Accenture plc (ACN), Thursday announced a strategic investment in QuSecure, a post-quantum cybersecurity, to protect against future quantum threats with crypto agility. The financial details were not disclosed.The collaboration aims to provide solutions to secure government and private sector networks against potential quantum threats.In the pre-market hours, Accenture's stock is trading at $356.35, down 0.02 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX