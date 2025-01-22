NEW BRUNSWICK (dpa-AFX) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) said the company expects fiscal 2025 adjusted EPS in a range of $10.50 - $10.70, which represents a growth of 6.2%, at midpoint. Adjusted operational EPS is estimated in a range of $10.75 - $10.95, which represents a growth of 8.7%, at midpoint. Johnson & Johnson noted that its guidance excludes impact from the recently announced acquisition of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. The anticipated impact from planned ITCI acquisition is in a range of $0.30 - $0.35 to 2025 adjusted earnings results. Analysts on average expect the company to report profit per share of $10.60. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.For fiscal 2025, the company expects reported sales in a range of $89.2 billion - $90.0 billion. Operational sales are estimated in a range of $90.9 billion - $91.7 billion. Adjusted operational sales are projected to rise 2.5%, at mid-point of guidance range.For 2025, the company expects second half earnings per share growth higher than the first half. The company also projects second half operational sales growth higher than the first half. Looking forward, Johnson & Johnson said it is positioned for 5-7% adjusted operational sales growth through 2030 and beyond.Fourth quarter net earnings from continuing operations was $3.43 billion compared to $4.13 billion, a year ago. Net earnings per share from continuing operations was $1.41 compared to $1.70. Adjusted net earnings per share from continuing operations was $2.04 compared to $2.29. Adjusted operatonal EPS declined 10.5% from prior year. Analysts on average expected the company to report profit per share of $2.02, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.Fourth quarter sales to customers were $22.52 billion compared to $21.40 billion, previous year. Adjusted operational sales growth was 6.7%. Analysts on average had estimated $22.45 billion in revenue.Full year 2024 adjusted EPS was $9.98 compared to $9.92, last year. Sales were $88.8 billion compared to $85.2 billion. Adjusted operational sales growth was 5.9% for fiscal 2024. Excluding COVID-19 Vaccine, adjusted operational sales growth was 7.0%.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX