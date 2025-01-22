TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (CHT), Thursday announced financial guidance for the fiscal year 2025.The company expects revenue to increase to NT$232.74-NT$233.74 billion, up 1.2-1.6 percent from the last year.Meanwhile, the company anticipates net income attributable to stockholders of NT$35.84-NT$37.39 billion, representing a decrease of NT$1.37 to an increase of NT$0.18 billion from the previous year.Additionally, Chunghwa sees yearly earnings per share of NT$4.62-NT$4.82, a decrease of NT$0.18 to an increase NT$0.02, year-over-year.In the pre-market hours, Chunghwa's stock is trading at $37.01, down 2.50 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX