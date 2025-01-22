WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS), an engineering company, said on Wednesday that it has bagged a contract to provide key management architecture, engineering, and cybersecurity engineering support services to the U.S. Department of Defense, Intelligence Community, and civilian agencies.The contract was awarded by the Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific with a one-year base period of performance and four one-year optional extensions.The contract has a total value of $120 million if all options are exercised. Under this contract, Leidos will design, develop, test, integrate, and maintain technologies to operate key management systems.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX