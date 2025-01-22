Regulatory News:

Séché Environnement (Paris:SCHP), an international player in the circular economy and environmental services, was honored for its non-financial performance with another gold medal from EthiFinance.

EthiFinance's non-financial rating subsidiary, EthiFinance ESG Ratings, assesses companies on the basis of nearly 140 criteria divided into four categories: Environment, Social, Governance, and External Stakeholders. This assessment measures the transparency of information, the maturity of policies implemented, and progress made in sustainable development.

EthiFinance has confirmed the Group's ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) performance, giving it a rating of 72 out of 100 this year and awarding it a gold medal for the second year in a row.

This success comes on the heels of another honor from the Sustainalytics agency-a specialist in ESG research, analysis, and rating-who gave Séché Environnement a Low ESG Risk Rating of 19.7 to signify its low risk of significant financial impacts related to ESG factors. This rating method assesses both a company's exposure to the material ESG risks specific to its sector and its related risk management practices.

The Group's non-financial ambitions have also been bolstered by the Second Party Opinion1 from S&P on the revised Sustainability-Linked Financing Framework2, which declared our sustainability performance objectives to be "strong", particularly with regard to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and freshwater withdrawal.

"These non-financial assessments highlight our Group's deep commitment to placing these sustainability issues at the heart of our business model. For example, 68% of our revenue at June 30, 2024 was considered to be sustainable according to the EU taxonomy. At Séché Environnement, we put environmental responsibility at the core of our strategy in order to meet the challenges of tomorrow and support our customers through their transition to a circular economy that is more responsible and resource-conscious," affirmed Maxime Séché, Chief Executive Officer of Séché Environment.

About Séché Environnement

Séché Environnement is a benchmark player in waste management, including the most complex and hazardous waste, and in environmental services, particularly in the event of an environmental emergency. Thanks to its expertise in the creation of circular economy loops, decarbonization, and risk management, the Group has been contributing to the ecological transition of industries and territories, as well as to the protection of living beings, for nearly 40 years. A French family-owned industrial group, Séché Environnement deploys the cutting-edge technologies developed by its R&D department at the heart of territories on more than 120 sites in 16 countries, including some 50 industrial sites in France. With more than 6,100 employees, including 2,900 in France, Séché Environnement generated revenue of €1,013.5 million in 2023, 26% of which came from its international operations.

Séché Environnement has been listed on Eurolist by Euronext (compartment B) since November 27, 1997. It is included in the CAC Mid&Small, EnterNext Tech 40, and EnterNext PEA-PME 150 indexes. ISIN: FR 0000039139 Bloomberg: SCHP.FP Reuters: CCHE.PA

1 https://www.spglobal.com/ratings/en/research/pdf-articles/241219-second-party-opinion-seche-environnement-sustainability-linked-financing-framework-101610769

2 vIBPublishing_01102021 Seche Sustainability-Linked Bond Framework v14.docx

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250122267279/en/

Contacts:

SÉCHÉ ENVIRONNEMENT

Press Contacts

Anna Jaegy

Communication Director

a.jaegy@groupe-seche.com

+33 (0)1 53 21 53 53

Investor Relations Contact

Manuel Andersen

Director of Investor Relations

m.andersen@groupe-seche.com

+33 (0)1 53 21 53 60