This transaction would strengthen the Group's industrial and commercial positions in its traditional markets across Europe

Séché Environnement (Paris:SCHP) announces the signing of a unilateral purchase offer with a view to acquiring Groupe Flamme, a major player in hazardous waste incineration in France and a key player in the industrial waste and sanitation markets in north-eastern France.

The acquisition of Groupe Flamme would enable the integration of significant hazardous waste treatment capacities that are available and highly complementary in geographical, industrial and commercial terms with the Group's facilities in France and Europe.

A unique opportunity due to the quality of the assets acquired, this strategic transaction would be fully in line with the Group's strategy of strengthening its position in France and Europe in the hazardous waste markets.

On June 5, 2025, Séché Environnement signed a unilateral purchase offer with the shareholders of the three companies comprising "Groupe Flamme", namely A.R.F. and subsidiaries, Flamme Environnement and subsidiaries, and Flamme Assainissement and subsidiary, with a view to acquiring all of the shares comprising these companies' share capital.

With approximately 560 employees, Groupe Flamme is a long-standing family-owned operator in the management of industrial, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and also carries out sanitation activities.

It has a strong foothold in the Hauts-de-France region, where it operates primarily, especially in the hazardous waste incineration sector.

"Groupe Flamme", a leading hazardous waste management player in France

Posting revenue of approximately €100 million and EBITDA of around €20 million in 20241, Groupe Flamme collects, recovers, and treats all types of industrial waste. It also operates in the environmental services and sanitation sectors.

It carries out these three activities through three independent divisions:

Hazardous Waste Collection and Treatment Division (A.R.F., accounting for approximately 49% of consolidated revenue in 2024): A.R.F. is present throughout the value chain, from collection to incineration, through four industrial facilities in the Hauts-de-France region (Chauny, Vendeuil, St Rémy-du-Nord and Gondecourt).

Environment Division (Flamme Environnement, accounting for approximately 27% of consolidated revenue in 2024): dedicated to the management of environmental services for all types of everyday waste, household waste, recyclable waste, and green waste through integrated collection, transport, recovery, and treatment services, backed by multi-year contracts.

Sanitation Division (Flamme Sanitation, accounting for approximately 24% of consolidated revenue in 2024): with nine branches in France and Belgium and a reputation for high-quality services, the Division offers its industrial clients a range of services including sanitation, pumping, cleaning, and maintenance of their industrial facilities.

A strategic transaction for Séché Environnement's development

With the acquisition of Groupe Flamme, Séché Environnement would make significant progress in its strategic development in core markets, particularly in incineration in France, while strengthening its position among the leading hazardous industrial waste treatment players in France and Europe.

Perfectly complementing Séché Environnement's geographical network in the hazardous waste markets in France (primarily in western, eastern, and southeastern France at present), this acquisition would give the Group new access to industrial customers in northern France and its border regions, where it could offer relevant local solutions to their hazardous waste management issues, backed by efficient logistics tools, pre-treatment facilities (platforms), and treatment facilities (incinerators) with significant authorized and available capacities.

These new capacities would accelerate the development of industrial and geographic synergies within the Group by enabling the internal processing of growing volumes of hazardous waste from its sorting and consolidation platforms.

In addition, Groupe Flamme would bring to Séché Environnement its recognized technological expertise in promising industrial markets where the Group currently has limited presence, such as aerosol and oil recovery.

A partnership based on shared values and a common vision

Maxime Séché, Chief Executive Officer of Séché Environnement, said: "We would be delighted to welcome Groupe Flamme's employees into the Séché Environnement family.

This merger would mark the union of two family-owned companies guided by a common vision and strong values: a solid regional presence, a tangible commitment to environmental responsibility, a strong service mindset, and genuine care for the men and women who bring our businesses to life.

Beyond the obvious industrial and commercial synergies, this project is based on shared convictions, complementary expertise and a common ambition to support the ecological transition.

Together, we can enrich our industrial service offering, accelerate our development in the Hauts-de-France region and nationwide, while consolidating our presence in European and international markets."

The acquisition would be carried out on the basis of a price of approximately €300 million for 100% of the shares. It concerns 100% of the share capital of the companies involved and would be financed with the Group's available cash.

The Groupe Flamme companies will now initiate the information and consultation process with their employee representative bodies.

Closing of the acquisition would be subject to approval by the French Competition Authority.

_________________________ 1 Financial year ended September 30, 2024

