Mittwoch, 22.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Kursexplosion von 383 % seit November und massiver Solana-Outperformer!
WKN: A3DNLJ | ISIN: SE0018040677 | Ticker-Symbol: 02H0
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.01.2025 15:00 Uhr
Hexatronic Group AB: Rikard Fröberg appointed new President and CEO of Hexatronic Group

Following a global search, Hexatronic Group's Board of Directors has appointed Rikard Fröberg as the new President and CEO. Rikard Fröberg will take office on March 1, 2025. He will succeed Henrik Larsson Lyon, who announced his departure in September 2024.

Current CEO Henrik Larsson Lyon will leave the company on February 8, 2025. The Board has appointed Deputy CEO Martin Åberg as acting President and CEO of Hexatronic Group from February 8 until Rikard Fröberg assumes the lead.

"Rikard Fröberg is a well-rounded commercial and operational executive with extensive international experience, making him an excellent choice as CEO of Hexatronic Group. Rikard possesses strong drive and results orientation and is ideally suited to lead the next phase of Hexatronic's global expansion in Fiber solutions, Harsh Environment, and Data Center. Rikard is recognized for his inspirational and empathetic leadership, aligning well with Hexatronic's entrepreneurial culture," says Magnus Nicolin, Chairman of the Board of Hexatronic Group.

"I am thrilled by the opportunity to lead Hexatronic Group and build on what Henrik Larsson Lyon and the team have successfully created over the past decade. Hexatronic holds a strong position with a global presence and several unique, high-quality products and service offerings. The company is well positioned for continued profitable growth, and I look forward to collaborating with the Board and all the skilled employees to ensure that we deliver to our full potential," says Rikard Fröberg.

Rikard Fröberg (born 1974) currently serves as Chief Product and Marketing Officer for Ansell Ltd, based in the United States. Ansell is the global leader in PPE (personal protective equipment) with over 15,000 employees, selling to industrial, energy, life science, datacenter, and medical customers worldwide. Previously, Rikard has held several senior executive positions with Ansell, including President of the Industrial Global Business Unit, managing a USD 800 million business globally. He also served as the Chief Commercial Officer for EMEA and Asia-Pacific (based in Brussels) and was responsible for sales and other commercial activities across the region. Before joining Ansell, Rikard worked for the pan-Nordic industrial wholesaler Ahlsell Group for five years in various roles (Ahlsell is an essential customer of Hexatronic). At Ahlsell, he was responsible for M&A and the execution of over 20 acquisitions as well as country management of the Baltic region. Rikard also worked for McKinsey & Co in Sweden for five years. He holds a Master of Science in Industrial Engineering and Management from Chalmers University of Technology and a Master of Arts in Mathematics of Finance from Columbia University. He lives with his family in the United States and will initially be based there.

Rikard Fröberg will assume the role on March 1, 2025. Martin Åberg, who has been part of the group management for over 10 years, will after Rikard Fröberg joins as CEO, continue in his role as Deputy CEO with responsibility for acquisitions and the new focus area Data Center.

For more information, please contact:
Pernilla Grennfelt, Head of Investor Relations, + 46 702 90 99 55

About Us
Hexatronic creates sustainable networks all over the world. We partner with customers on four continents - from telecom operators to network owners - and offer leading, high-quality fiber technology for every conceivable application. Hexatronic Group AB (publ.) was founded in Sweden in 1993 and the Group is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Our global brands include Viper, Stingray, Raptor, InOne, and Wistom®.

This information is information that Hexatronic Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-01-22 15:00 CET.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
