DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Workera, Wednesday announced a strategic partnership with Accenture (ACN), marked by the latter's investment in its AI-powered skills intelligence platform.This collaboration includes a reseller agreement that will enable Accenture to deliver solutions globally, with Workera becoming the official skills intelligence layer within Accenture's LearnVantage platform.This integration is crucial in helping enterprises upskill employees in critical areas like cloud, data, and AI, enabling them to build a robust digital core.ACN is currently trading at $358.45 up 0.29 percent $1.04 on the New York Stock Exchange.