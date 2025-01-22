HERZOGENAURACH (dpa-AFX) - Sports company PUMA on Wednesday announced preliminary 2024 results, reporting a currency adjusted sales growth of 9.8% to €2,289 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.On a full-year basis, sales grew by 4.4% to €8,817 million and in line with the outlook.The full-year 2024 EBIT came in at €622 million, which is at last year's level of €622 million and in line with the EBIT outlook for the full year 2024.The full-year 2024 EBIT margin was 7.1%.Net income came in at €282 million, which is below prior year's level of €305 million and expectations. This was mainly caused by higher net interest expenses and higher non-controlling interests.In the fourth quarter, EBIT was €109 million, up from last year's EBIT of €94 million. Net income rose to €24 million from last year's net income of €1 million.The financial results are preliminary and unaudited. PUMA will publish its results for the financial year 2024 and outlook 2025 on March 12, 2025.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX