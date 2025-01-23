SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Online retailer Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) will close all seven of its warehouses in Quebec within the next two months, leading to the elimination of about 1,700 permanent full-time jobs in the greater Montreal area. Additionally, 250 temporary employees will be impacted by these closures.According to several reports citing the online retailer spokesperson as saying, the decision is aimed at cost savings rather than the recent unionization of approximately 300 employees at the Laval warehouse.The company reportedly plans to return to a third-party delivery model supported by local small businesses, as it had before 2020. This change is expected to maintain excellent service while delivering greater savings to customers in the long term.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX