Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc - Placing

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 23

23 January 2025

The board of Quantum Blockchain Technologies (AIM: QBT) is pleased to announce that it has raised £2,000,000 (before expenses) through the placing of 173,913,044 new ordinary shares of 0.25 pence each in the Company ("Placing Shares") at a price of 1.15 pence per Placing Share (the "Placing").

The net proceeds of the Placing will allow the Company to continue investing in its cryptocurrency R&D programmes including, but not limited to, funding the expansion of the R&D team and the purchase of hardware and software to assist with the Company's R&D developments, funding of ongoing legal costs associated with the Company's legacy assets, and to support its existing investment portfolio as well as to provide general working capital.

Application will be made for the Placing Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM with admission expected to occur on or around 28 January 2025. The Placing Shares will rank pari passu with the Company's existing ordinary shares.

Following admission of the Placing Shares, the Company's issued share capital will comprise 1,465,226,799 ordinary shares of 0.25 pence each. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("MAR"), and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.

