Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Amazon investiert Millionen in Kernenergie - so können Sie sich früh positionieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1CYK3 | ISIN: GB00B50P5B53 | Ticker-Symbol: BYA1
Frankfurt
22.01.25
08:07 Uhr
0,014 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
QUANTUM BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
QUANTUM BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
23.01.2025 08:06 Uhr
49 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc - Placing

Finanznachrichten News

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc - Placing

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 23

23 January 2025

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc
("Quantum Blockchain Technologies" or "the Company")

Placing to Raise £2 million

The board of Quantum Blockchain Technologies (AIM: QBT) is pleased to announce that it has raised £2,000,000 (before expenses) through the placing of 173,913,044 new ordinary shares of 0.25 pence each in the Company ("Placing Shares") at a price of 1.15 pence per Placing Share (the "Placing").

The net proceeds of the Placing will allow the Company to continue investing in its cryptocurrency R&D programmes including, but not limited to, funding the expansion of the R&D team and the purchase of hardware and software to assist with the Company's R&D developments, funding of ongoing legal costs associated with the Company's legacy assets, and to support its existing investment portfolio as well as to provide general working capital.

Application will be made for the Placing Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM with admission expected to occur on or around 28 January 2025. The Placing Shares will rank pari passu with the Company's existing ordinary shares.

Following admission of the Placing Shares, the Company's issued share capital will comprise 1,465,226,799 ordinary shares of 0.25 pence each. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("MAR"), and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.

-ends-

For further information please contact:

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc +39 335 296573

Francesco Gardin, CEO and Executive Chairman

SP Angel Corporate Finance (Nominated Adviser & Broker) +44 (0) 20 3470 0470

Jeff Keating

Leander (Financial PR) +44 (0) 7795 168 157

Christian Taylor-Wilkinson

About Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc

QBT (AIM: QBT) is a London Stock Exchange AIM listed Research & Development and investing company focused on an intensive R&D programme to disrupt the Blockchain Technologies sector, and which includes, cryptocurrency mining and other advanced blockchain applications. The primary goal of the R&D programme is to develop Bitcoin mining tools and techniques, via its technology-driven approach, which the Company believes will significantly outperform existing market practices.


© 2025 PR Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.