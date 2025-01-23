TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Taiwan's Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (CHT) reported Thursday that its fourth-quarter net income attributable to stockholders of the parent increased 9 percent to NT$9.00 billion from NT$8.26 billion last year.Basic earnings per share was NT$1.16, higher than NT$1.06 last year.Operating income increased 11.5 percent year-over-year to NT$11.65 billion, and EBITDA grew 5.9 percent to NT$21.59 billion. EBITDA margin was 33.04 percent, as compared to 32.95 percent in the same period of 2023.Total revenue increased 5.6 percent to NT$65.35 billion from NT$61.87 billion a year ago.Looking ahead, for fiscal 2025, Chunghwa Telecom projects net income attributable to be NT$35.84 billion to NT$37.39 billion, and earnings per share to be NT$4.62 to NT$4.82. In fiscal 2024, attributable net income was NT$37.21 billion or NT$4.80 per share.For 2025, the Company expects its total revenue to increase 1.2 percent to 1.6 percent from last year to NT$232.74 billion to NT$233.74 billion. In 2024, revenues were NT$230.03 billion.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX