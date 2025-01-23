WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Elon Musk has expressed skepticism over President Donald Trump's massive artificial intelligence infrastructure project.A day after Trump announced the $500 billion AI investment, Musk wrote on his social media platform X, 'They don't actually have the money. SoftBank has well under $10B secured. I have that on good authority.'OpenAI CEO Sam Altman refuted Musk's claim on X, writing, 'Wrong, as you surely know. want to come visit the first site already under way? this is great for the country. i realize what is great for the country isn't always what's optimal for your companies, but in your new role i hope you'll mostly put (America) first.'Trump made the announcement at the Oval Office in the presence of Altman, Oracle CTO Larry Ellison and SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son. 'This is to me a very big thing. I think it's going to be something that's very special,' Trump said.'The American people should take President Trump and those CEOs' words for it,' White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in an interview on Wednesday in apparent reference to Musk's remarks.'President Trump is very excited about this infrastructure announcement in the field of AI, which is obviously growing, and something the United States of America needs to capitalize on, because our adversaries, such as China, are very advanced in this field. So, the American people should take President Trump and those CEOs' words for it -- these investments are coming to our great country, and American jobs are coming along with them,' Leavitt told Fox News.Days ahead of assuming office, Trump had appointed Musk, who is one of his closest allies, as the head of the newly created Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, a cost-savings effort.Tuesday, leading technology companies had revealed plans to form a new company, named Stargate, with the goal of enhancing the AI infrastructure within the United States. Stargate intends to invest $500 billion over the next four years, building new AI infrastructure for OpenAI in the country.The initial equity funders in Stargate are SoftBank, OpenAI, Oracle, and MGX. SoftBank and OpenAI are the lead partners for Stargate, with SoftBank having financial responsibility and OpenAI having operational responsibility. SoftBank's Masayoshi Son will be the chairman.OpenAI has promised to invest $100 billion in the project initially.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX