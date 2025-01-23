Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2025) - Nuvau Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NMC) ("Nuvau" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a market maker agreement dated January 9, 2025 (the "Agreement") to retain Ventum Financial Corp. ("Ventum"), at its principal offices in Vancouver, British Columbia to provide market making services (the "Services") in accordance with Policy 3.4 - Investor Relations, Promotional and Market-Making Activities of TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange").

Ventum is a full-service registered investment dealer head-quartered in Vancouver, British Columbia and Toronto, Ontario, with offices across Canada. Ventum will trade the securities of Nuvau on the Exchange for the purposes of maintaining an orderly market. In consideration of the Services provided by Ventum, the Company will pay Ventum a monthly cash fee of $5,000, to be pro-rated for any period that is less than one full month, plus any applicable taxes. It is anticipated that the total costs of the Services to the Company for the Term will be approximately $60,000, plus applicable taxes. Ventum will not receive common shares or options as compensation pursuant to providing the Services. The capital used for market making will be provided by Ventum.

Ventum's engagement will be for a minimum term of twelve months commencing on January 9, 2025 (the "Term"). After the first three months of the Term, the Company will have the right to terminate the Agreement for Services on seven days' written notice. Nuvau and Ventum are unrelated and unaffiliated entities. Ventum is the registered and beneficial holder of 237,740 compensation options of the Company. Ventum is the registered holder of 447,780 common shares and 223,890 warrants for the benefit of parties that are unrelated and unaffiliated with the Company.

About Nuvau Minerals Inc.

Nuvau is a Canadian mining company focused on the Abitibi Region of mine-friendly Québec. Nuvau's principal asset is the Matagami Property that is host to significant existing processing infrastructure and multiple mineral deposits and is being acquired from Glencore.

