Team of researchers will help develop industrial technologies of the future

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, is expanding its Advanced Technology team by opening a new research lab in Prague, Czech Republic. The purpose of the Advanced Technology team is to not only help Rockwell deliver new products and services, but to advance the entire automation industry through robust thought leadership and engagement with the standards and academic community.

The Prague team will work to address anticipated customer needs, validate the future of Rockwell products, and identify opportunities and limitations of new technologies. Their research results will be critical inputs to product and service development and will be a significant contributor to Rockwell's intellectual property portfolio.

"Our Advanced Technology team is a key part of Rockwell's innovation ecosystem, helping to translate emerging technical concepts and identify potential industrial applications," said Kyle Crum, director, Advanced Technology.

The new lab will add research and technology capability to Rockwell's existing facility in Prague. The team will collaborate with local universities to share knowledge, experience, and best practices to create the advanced technologies of tomorrow.

"Prague is a great location for research because we already have established relationships in the region and can extend this to universities focused on autonomous intelligent systems," said Crum. "We're looking forward to deepening our relationships in Europe and helping all our customers become more resilient, agile, and sustainable."

