On-demand webinar explores US regulatory and risk management challenges for banks

Wolters Kluwer regulatory compliance experts provide insights on regulatory compliance and risk management issues facing U.S. banks based on its recent survey in an on-demand webinar, Wolters Kluwer Indicator Risk Survey Findings, now available online.

In mid-December, Wolters Kluwer announced key findings from its 2024 annual survey that showed an overall drop in concern levels compared to its previous annual Indicator survey in managing risk and regulatory compliance obligations. The on-demand webinar features presenters from Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions including Jason Keller, Director, Market Strategy, Compliance Analytics, andElaine Duffus, Senior Specialized Consultant.

According to Keller, the latest survey score of 99 reflects a return to 2022 levels and was driven largely by the fact there were fewer major banking regulations introduced compared to 2023, with respondents expressing increased confidence in their ability to manage regulatory challenges. The survey also explores areas where bank technology investment is planned.

"While there have been some encouraging signs in banking this past year including the diminished threat of a recession and the Fed's lowering of interest rates, survey respondents continue to face significant economic and regulatory headwinds," said Keller.

